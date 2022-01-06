WE Fest Rolls Out Summer Lineup and Additions, Plus Limited Single Day Tix

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — WE Fest has rolled out its daily main stage lineup schedule for this summer’s festival.

Jason Aldean headlines on August 4 followed by Miranda Lambert on the 5th and Luke Bryan on the 6th.

Artists added to the lineup include Lee Brice, Clay Walker, Chris Janson, Tanya Tucker, Riley Green and others.

WE Fest also announced a limited number of single day tickets available.

Ticket prices increase as the event gets near and the next increase is set for February 1.

You can find out more online at wefest.com.