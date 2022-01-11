LIVE: Putting Yourself First at Ladyboss Midwest

After 2 years of a pandemic, giving yourself 3 days doesn't sound like such a big ask.

Pandemic-weary working women looking to recharge and reconnect have an opportunity coming up this spring.

That’s the promise from the organizers at Ladyboss Midwest, who are putting on their first-ever retreat for 3 days in Nisswa, MN.

Among the featured guests is motivational speaker and pro MMA fighter Mariah Prussia.

She’s also a personal trainer and owner of MPX Fitness in Fargo, and the subject of a 2019 documentary.

Prussia says part of what lets her accomplish so much in her day is that she remembers to take care of herself.

That’s something a lot of people, particularly women, don’t do, she says.

Prussia’s one of many featured speakers at the retreat set for early March.

She Zoomed in to the Morning Show live, along with Ladyboss Midwest founder Laura Caroon, to talk with Emily Welker about why taking time to make yourself a priority will help you take care of work, family, friends, and all the other priorities in your life.

For more information: