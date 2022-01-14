Moorhead family of seven killed by carbon monoxide poisoning are remembered

Members of the community gathered to remember a Moorhead family that died of Carbon Monoxide poisoning in their home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)- An emotional service was held in Moorhead to remember a family killed by carbon monoxide poisoning five days before Christmas.

“For sure we’re feeling really sorry for the lost of our friends and our family we feel really sad in those moments, but we have the power that God gave us. We want you to know it’s a tough for the family, for the friends, for the pastors here to be in this moment. There is time to leave, time to die, time to celebrate and time to share,” Family friend Pastor Rene Morazan said.

“Family and friends remember the family with music, moments of silence, prayer, and stories of what they will miss the most,” Morazan said.

“We will miss their smiles and their happiness, Mariela her smile, Marbely we’ll miss her hugs, Mike we will his mischievous ideas and his plans. Maneula we’ll miss too, she was a really quiet girl. We will miss her sister Marleny, her energy, her friendship, and those words come from my heart,” Morazan said.

The family immigrated from Honduras.

Pastor Eric Menjia knew the family for three years.

“Memories of the kids memories of the family and for me my dear brothers, my dear friends I will be honest with you, it’s really complicated, really hard,” Family friend Pastor Eric Menjia said.

“We don’t say goodbye. They’re sleeping, always be alive in our hearts,” Menjia said.

Five members of the Hernandez-Pinto family will be brought to Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead.