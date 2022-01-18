LIVE: Lake of the Woods Ice Road Reopens

A lifeline for resorts in the Northwest Angle is opening back up again for the second time in the pandemic.

It’s an ice road that starts in Warroad, Minn. and goes 37 miles across Lake of the Woods to the Northwest Angle and islands is set to open Friday.

The private road opened for the first time last year to help increase access to the remote location when Canada restricted nonessential travel.

The road stays in Minnesota the entire trip, which lets drivers skip Canadian border requirements.

It’s given critical access for travelers to the recreational area, and to business owners and employees trying to make a living there during the pandemic.

Joe Henry, with Lake of the Woods Tourism, Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about the different ways you can get up to the Northwest Angle for ice fishing and all sorts of other cold-weather adventures.