New York statue of Teddy Roosevelt begins journey to North Dakota

NEW YORK (KVRR) – A controversial statue of President Theodore Roosevelt that has long been criticized by civil rights activists has been removed from New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

The “Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt” will be moved to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.

The statue, unveiled in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on horseback, with a Native American man on one side and a Black man on the other.

In June, 2020, the museum requested that the statue be removed. “The statue itself communicates a racial hierarchy that the Museum and members of the public have long found disturbing,” the museum wrote.

The New York City Public Design Commission voted last June to remove the statue.

The library is scheduled to open in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States.