Minnesota Lawmakers To Start Debating $7.7 Billion Surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/AP) — The Minnesota Legislature will convene on January 31 and confront a good problem: a $7.7 billion surplus.

It’s bound to set up clashes in this election year over whether to spend the money on unmet needs or give it back to taxpayers.

The main job for lawmakers in even-numbered years traditionally is a public works borrowing package known as a bonding bill.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a record $2.7 billion package that’s probably bigger than Republicans will accept.

But debates over how to use the enormous surplus will dominate the session, which runs through late May.