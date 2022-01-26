Hornbacher’s donates $152,668 to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hornbacher’s customers have stepped up in a big way to help feed the community.

Nearly $153,000 was handed over to the Great Plains Food Bank.

It’s part of the organization’s annual Feed Hope campaign.

The money raised through donations at each Hornbacher’s location through the month of December will provide more than 458,000 meals for those in need.

“Even a dollar, we can turn that into three meals for people in need so every single dollar makes a difference and it really does add up,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said.

Since the campaign began in 2011, Hornbacher’s customers have raised enough money to provide more than 2.2 million meals.