Non-citizens, ex-felons can vote in Minnesota precinct causes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota DFL says people who are not eligible to participate in elections will be allowed to vote in the party’s caucus and convention process.

Minnesotans who are Dreamers, non-citizen immigrants and ex-felons who served their time and remain on parole or probation can attend precinct caucuses, vote on endorsements, run for party leadership positions and introduce resolutions to the DFL Party Platform.

State law formerly restricted caucus participation to only eligible voters, but the DFL won a lawsuit that challenges the law.

Minnesota’s precinct caucuses are on Tuesday.