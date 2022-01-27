Rural Wyndmere family escapes house fire

WYNDMERE, N.D (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a home in Richland County early Thursday.

County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht says the fire was reported shortly before 4:00 a.m. at the residence located 5 miles southeast of Wyndmere.

Two adults and three children were able to escape without injury.

Lambrecht says the home is a total loss. The fire chief says it appears the fire was started by an electrical problem.

Fire departments from Lidgerwood, Barney, and Mooreton responded.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with immediate needs.