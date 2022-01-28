Bank robbery suspect says he came to Fargo to rob a bank

Troy Maynard

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A homeless man who said he robbed the Downtown Fargo Wells Fargo said he came to Fargo from Omaha by bus specifically to rob a bank.

Fifty-seven-year-old Troy Maynard has been charged with robbery and theft. He told police he wanted to rob a bank in a city where no one knows him so he wouldn’t be easily identified when police posted his picture.

Police say Maynard walked into the bank Thursday afternoon, handed a teller a paper bag and demanded the teller put money in it. He did not show a weapon.

Authorities say he got away with with about $1,600.

Hours later, Maynard walked into Orange Records and asked an employee to call police. When officers arrived, Maynard identified himself as the man who robbed the bank.

Maynard said he planned to walk to the interstate and hitchhike back to Iowa, but no one would give him a ride. He walked around Fargo for several hours, but got cold and decided to turn himself in.

Maynard has two bank robbery convictions.