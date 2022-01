Dilworth Police looking for help identifying person of interest in vehicle break-ins

They are trying to identify a male in a video.

DILWORTH, MN (KVRR) – Dilworth Police are using social media to ask the public for help investigating some vehicle break-ins.

He is considered a person of interest in some break-ins from Sunday night.

If you can identify the male of the vehicle he left in, please contact Dilworth Police at 218-287-2666.

Watch surveillance video HERE.