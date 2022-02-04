LIVE: As Opioid Crisis Gets Worse, Community Events Aim To Get More Involved In Solutions

Illuminate The Valley Events Will Help Grow The Conversation Over Opioids And Overdoses

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Despite COVID taking most of the headlines, another health crisis in our region is getting worse.

Essentia Health experts say opioid overdoses are on the rise both locally and around the country.

The Red River Recovery Initiative is hosting a series of virtual community events on Friday, February 4th from 4-6 p.m. It’s called Illuminate the Valley.

You can hear from health experts and people in recovery talk about their experienced with opioids.

The goal is to reach people in our community who are not part of the conversation surrounding this deadly crisis.

Essentia Community Health Specialist Chandler Esslinger says, “Recovery and decreasing opioid use and overdose in our community isn’t just the responsibility of those who are in that community. It’s all of our responsibility. And if we can build a community of folks both in recovery and not in recovery who are educated, have skills and have relationships and really build that community, then we’re all able to respond and support each other.”

At the end of the meeting, attendees can learn how to administer Narcan, which can help reverse opioid overdoses.

The next four Illuminate the Valley events will happen throughout the rest of 2022. Click here to register for free.