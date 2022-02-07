Solberg Terminated As Assistant Administrator in West Fargo After Arrest

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo’s Assistant City Administrator Timothy Solberg is no longer with the city.

Communication Director Melissa Richard say Solberg’s employment was terminated January 27.

His position has been listed on the city’s website with an annual salary of over $132,000.

Solberg was arrested last month during a domestic situation in Fargo.

He is charged with two felony counts: aggravated assault and preventing arrest.

His next court date is set for February 17.