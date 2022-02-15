Rep. Fischbach Running for 2nd Term In MN’s 7th District

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (KVRR) — Rep. Michelle Fischbach is running for a second term in Minnesota’s 7th District.

The Republican was first elected in 2020 defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson.

Democrats Mark Lindquist and Reed Olson and Libertarian Travis Johnson are also running.

Fischbach previously served as Lieutenant Governor and was the first woman to serve as President of the Minnesota Senate.

She made the following statement in her campaign announcement:

“When I launched my campaign, I pushed for stronger rural communities.

That has been one of my priorities since taking office. I have fought for our western Minnesota values and am proud of the work I have done for my constituents in Congress, especially on the Agriculture Committee.

With rising inflation, increases in the cost of living, and the next Farm Bill, there is much work to be done. I look forward to continuing my service on behalf of Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District in Congress.”