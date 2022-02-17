Pet Connection: Five Fine Felines

The Humane Society of the Lakes has a lot of cats who would love a good home

We’re on a bit of a hot streak on Pet Connection. Each of the last two weeks, our adoptable pet has found a new home within days of us featuring them on the show.

We’re putting our luck on the line this week. We don’t have one pet looking for a loving home. We have five!

They’re all adult cats who are under the wonderful care of the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

We have cats young and old, shy and outgoing, big and small. There’s something for everyone.

First, we have Latte, a 2-year-old male.

Next is Punpkin, a 1 1/2 year-old female cat.

Then there’s the shy Garfield, a 2-year-old male.

If you’re looking for a friendly kitty, there’s Brewski, another 2-year-old male.

Lastly, there’s the big boy, Catso. The 2-year-old male tips the scales at nearly 15 lbs. He may be big, but he’s shy and takes time to warm up you.

They have a bunch of great cats available at the Humane Society of the Lakes. We’re really hoping that all five of these cats find new homes by next week. Click here to learn more about them.