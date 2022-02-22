Board of Higher Education Expected To Name New NDSU President Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — NDSU will select it’s 15th president on Wednesday after a morning of final interviews.

Drs. David Cook, Hesham El-Rewini, and Mary Holz Clause are the remaining candidates to replace President Dean Bresciani.

The State Board of Higher Education will interview the finalists and then announce their selection Wednesday afternoon.

Bresciani will serve as president through December 31, and then become a tenured NDSU professor.