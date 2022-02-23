United Way Simulation Emulates Life in Poverty

United Way of Cass-Clay is giving people the experience of what it’s like to live in poverty.

The organization hosted a simulation as people portrayed families going through hard times while others played roles like bill collectors, service providers and school administrators.

It’s an opportunity for new perspectives and a chance to learn about poverty in the local community.

“One in nine of our community members across Cass and Clay county are living in poverty. So, all of us are open and should be able to experience this because our neighbors around us are dealing with a lot of different struggles,” Community Engagement Director at United Way Cass-Clay Tiffany McShane said.

They hope the event gives people a new perspective on the realities faced by low-income households.