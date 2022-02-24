Fargo Chef Up for James Beard Award

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–We have a follow-up to a story KVRR first brought you last night: a Fargo chef is gaining recognition in the culinary world.

Ryan Nitschke, the head chef and owner of Luna Restaurant in Fargo, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award under the category “Best Chef in the Midwest”.

Nitschke is a Fargo native and says his favorite part about cooking is expressing himself artistically and creating memories for customers.

He believes he wouldn’t have made it this far without the team around him.

“A lot of hard work from, like, me and my team. So I’m just really thankful that we have this strong team and they were able to get to this together. It just feels amazing, it feels like I’m doing something right,” says Owner of Luna Fargo Ryan Nitschke.

Luna is located off University Drive in Fargo and offers comfort foods made from scratch.

Finalists will be announced March 16th and the winner will be announced in Chicago in June.