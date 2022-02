Fargo fire victim identified

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A woman who died in a Sunday night apartment fire has been identified.

The body of 59-year-old Kay Hultman was discovered in the apartment where the blaze started.

The fire, at the Birchwood Apartments at 1843 13 1/2 St. S, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The fire was out within 10 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation by the police and fire departments.