“The Crossroads” Development Planned Near I-29 & 1-94 Intersection

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new development called “The Crossroads” is being planned in one corner of the I-29 and I-94 intersection in Fargo.

It’ll be a mix of office, medical, technology, retail, hospitality space and more according to the developer, former North Dakota Republican Congressman Rick Berg.

He says he’s been interested in this site for over 30 years.

Berg also says it’s extremely rare to have this type of land available for development at the heart of a community.

The development is being marketed by Goldmark Commercial Real Estate.

Work on installing city services and infrastructure will begin in the spring.