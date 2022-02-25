LIVE: 2022 Home and Garden Show

It's cold outside, but things are heating up in the housing industry.

Home sales are the hottest they’ve been in years.

And this weekend — the hot ticket in town could be the annual Home and Garden Show at the Fargodome.

Organizers with the Home Builders Association say this year’s attendance is likely to be big.

They say demand for home construction, improvement, and services is through the roof locally.

Some vendors are booked out months in advance.

Others have contracts set up even into next year.

Accent Kitchen and Bath’s Tom Spieth Zoomed in live from the Fargodome to talk about the offerings for this year, including a beer garden, a kids’ entertainment area, garden and home workshops and seminars, even Corgi races and a day specially for dogs to attend.

For more information:

Homepage – Red River Valley Home & Garden Show (homeandgardenshowfm.com)