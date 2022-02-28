Covid testing demand & positivity rates drop at Moorhead testing site

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s fewer people getting tested for Covid-19 at the former Thomas Edison Elementary School in Moorhead.

Thankfully, the amount of people testing positive is declining.

The organization’s Public Health Administrator briefed the Dilworth City Council on everything coronavirus in the county.

More than 105,000 coronavirus tests have been taken at the former Edison Elementary, but the demand for them has declined dramatically.

Clay County Public Health says there were times during the pandemic when 2,000 to 3,000 tests a week were administered. Last week there were less than 500.

Another thing declining is the site’s COVID positivity rate. Health officials say on February 15th, 12 percent of those tested were positive for the virus. Five days later, only five percent tested positive.

There’s even discussions on how long Vault Health Systems will provide testing in Moorhead.

“I’m not sure when the testing site will actually demobilize. They talked about spring, so what that means, I don’t know yet,” Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay said.

McKay says there have been concerns with the site not opening until 11:00 since people have wanted to test before work or school, but that’s been due to staffing issues.

Clay County Public Health says they’re working on handing out a large shipment of test kits its received, but didn’t give an exact date on when that could happen.