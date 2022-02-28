Gas prices continue to rise and could get worse

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Gas is up about 70 cents from this time last year according to AAA.

People who monitor gas trends say prices will keep climbing due to demand.

People are concerned about this spike in gas prices. It’s affecting their travel plans and budgets. Some are worried what they may have to sacrifice to afford to drive.

“It does affect travel a little. I guess what are we supposed to do as people that work every day? I honestly don’t know what the alternative is?” Josh Donner of Fargo said.

“We have been watching gasoline prices move steadier higher and it was something we expected even before the Ukraine crisis. Now, with that ongoing, we expect to see gasoline prices probably will shoot up a little quicker,” AAA Regional Public Affairs Director Gene LaDoucer said.

In North Dakota, unleaded gas prices are at an average of $3.40. Minnesota is slightly higher at $3.45. Nationally, the average $3.61 cents.

AAA says he price of oil has gone up with demand and there isn’t enough supply to match the demand as we’re coming out of the COVID pandemic. Along with that, the potential of war will also factor in.

“With the Russia Ukraine crisis going on, there is the potential of a significant amount of oil coming off the market place which will only serve to increase oil prices further. As oil goes up so does gasoline,” LaDoucer said.

Drivers say higher prices may have them cut back on other things like going out to eat or buying alcohol to make up the difference.

There are some things drivers can do to save a few bucks at the pump.

“Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Under inflated tires require more fuel to operate that vehicle. Drive conservatively and avoid those jackrabbit starts. Use cruise control whenever possible. Avoid extended idling of your vehicle even during cold weather,” LaDoucer said.

Gas station employees say activity at the pumps has been steady and AAA says people shouldn’t panic and start hoarding gas which would lead to more shortages.

“It takes about six weeks or so for the price of a gallon, for a barrel of oil to be fully reflected at the pump. Under the current situation, you probably have several weeks before gasoline prices get to a point where it really provides a great deal of pain for people,” LaDoucer said.

AAA says with more people eager to travel with COVID restrictions being loosened, prices will continue to rise into Memorial Day.