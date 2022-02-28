LIVE: Tim McGraw to the Red River Valley Fair

Tim McGraw’s coming to the Red River Valley.

No, we’re not kidding.

In an announcement you could see only on KVRR’s Morning Show, Red River Valley Fair officials confirmed McGraw will take the grandstand on the fair’s first weekend, July 9th.

McGraw is a multiple-times Grammy award winner who’s been one of the most-played country artists since he debuted in 1992.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

Fair official Elizabeth Birkemeyer Zoomed in live for the big announcement with anchor Emily Welker to talk about prices for the reserved seating (new for this year’s fair) and general admission sections, and what it took to get McGraw to come to Fargo for the fair.

Red River Valley Fair