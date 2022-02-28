Nearly Two Dozen Vehicles Burned At Auction Salvage Lot

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A large fire at the Insurance Auto Auction salvage lot in north Fargo burns nearly two dozen vehicles.

The site is just east of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness says the initial call came in shortly after 1 this morning.

The caller thought it was a possible building fire but it turned out to be 23 vehicles of various types parked and burning inside the security fenced, large salvage yard.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to put out the fire.

The cause is under investigation.