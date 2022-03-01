Man shot by deputies faces long list of charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office reveals the long list of charges against the man shot by deputies over the weekend.

Joseph Espinoza of Grand Forks is charged with Reckless Driving, Driving with a Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Burglary/Breaking and Entering, Criminal Mischief, Robbery, Theft of a Firearm, two counts of Simple Assault, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, four counts of Terrorizing, and Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

On Sunday, Espinoza was shot by deputies after he refused to drop a gun after breaking into a home.

Two deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.