Current Longest-Service State Senator To Retire in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A man who is tied for the current longest-serving state senator in the nation is ready to retire.

State Senator Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks announced that he will retire from the legislature at the end of his current term on November 30.

Holmberg, a Republican, has served in the Senate since Dec. 1, 1976, and is currently the longest-serving member of the Legislature in consecutive terms.

Congratulatory notes for his retirement are pouring in from his fellow Republicans.

Gov. Doug Burgum:

“For more than 45 years, Sen. Ray Holmberg has been a dedicated advocate for the citizens of District 17 and all North Dakotans, delivering strong leadership and highly effective representation,” Burgum said. “As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past 10 legislative sessions, Ray has conservatively steered state and federal dollars to some of North Dakota’s most impactful programs and infrastructure projects. He has been a true statesman of the Legislature, with his eloquent floor speeches, his razor wit and his willingness to work together to solve our biggest challenges and seize our greatest opportunities. We are deeply grateful for Ray’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens.”

Sen. John Hoeven:

“Through more than four decades of service and leadership, Senator Holmberg has left his mark on Grand Forks and North Dakota, and we are better for it. In particular, he leveraged his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to strengthen our institutions of higher education to benefit students and the broader economy, while also working to help our state overcome a variety of challenges, seize new opportunities for growth and improve our quality of life. I appreciate the many opportunities I’ve had to work with him to ensure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans, and I join with the residents of Grand Forks and our whole state in thanking him for his dedicated service. Mikey and I wish him and the entire Holmberg family the best.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer:

“Senator Ray Holmberg is a legend. He has long been Grand Fork’s number one cheerleader in the legislature, replacing Earl Strinden. He is both thoughtful and tenacious in his work on behalf of the Grand Forks region. He has the rare ability to amass friends while amassing power. It’s hard to drive around Grand Forks and not see Ray’s beneficial influence in the institutions surrounding the city.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong:

“Ray Holmberg has been a champion for North Dakota, Grand Forks, and District 17 for more than 45 years. He has been a constant force in the State Senate. I had the opportunity to serve with him and was always in awe of his institutional knowledge. I wish him well in his retirement.”