S.D. Man Found Not Guilty Of Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP/KVRR) — A jury in Aberdeen has found Jarrett Jones not guilty of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in 2020.

Jones claimed he was defending himself and his daughter.

After eight hours of deliberation, the jury last night found Jones not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter.

According to testimony, Jon Schumacher was in a relationship with Makayla Jones.

But when she tried to end their relationship, he reportedly made threats before he was shot