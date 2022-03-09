West Fargo School Officer To Team Up With Comfort Dog

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo School Resource Officer Todd Pearson is getting a new partner: a comfort dog.

It’ll be the first such team in North Dakota.

Pearson says having a comfort dog present can help students and others open up about mental health or other concerns.

You’ll also find the team at public events, community outreach and traumatic incidents.

The pairing is being made possible through a donation from SCHEELS and a partnership with West Fargo Public Schools.