Large Dumpster Fire Extinguished Outside Dakota Timber in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A number of Fargo Fire Department engines respond to a fire outside Dakota Timber Company along 7th Avenue North.

They arrived around 7:30 Wednesday evening to find a dumpster on fire just a few feet away from the building.

Bright orange flames were visible from the top of the metal dumpster.

It didn’t take crews long to put the fire out.

A cause is not yet known.