Cramer, colleagues call for ban on Russian uranium imports

President Biden’s ban on Russian imports does not include a ban on uranium

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer is among four GOP senators who have introduced a bill that would prohibit imports of Russian uranium.

“Our bill is an impetus to change by banning the import of uranium from Russia and cutting off another avenue which funds Putin’s unwarranted and unprovoked violent war on Ukraine,” Cramer said.

“Uranium is an important energy source and yet another example of how the U.S. needs to shore up our critical supply chains. Unfortunately, rather than producing and re-establishing our domestic uranium enrichment capacity, we have relegated our leadership and the revenue profits to Russia and its allies.”

President Biden’s ban on Russian imports does not include a ban on uranium.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says about 16% of uranium purchases came from Russia in 2020.