Death of Man Found Behind Grand Forks Club Ruled Accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The death of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez in Grand Forks last month has been classified as accidental.

Police say their investigation is complete and Valdez died of hypothermia.

He was reported missing February 6 after last being seen walking away from Level 10 Night Club.

His body was found a few days later in the alley behind the club.