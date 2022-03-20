Ogema Man Held in Suspected Kidnapping of South Dakota Woman

LAMOURE CO., N.D. (KVRR/AP) — An Ogema, Minnesota man remains behind bars in LaMoure County, North Dakota for a suspected kidnapping.

Charges pending against Ryan Degroat include kidnapping, felonious restraint and terrorizing.

Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota Friday night.

Law enforcement was able to use cell phone triangulation to locate his car north of Edgeley.

The woman was taken to a Jamestown hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.