Fargo Commissioners Vote 5-0 To Divest From Russia Dealings

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo is taking a stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by divesting in businesses the city has a contractual relationship with.

The resolution to show support for Ukraine was introduced by Commissioner Arlette Preston, who is a candidate for mayor.

She says she personally knows people who have family in harms way in Ukraine and that raised her level of concern.

Baker Tilly is one company that the city has identified and is asking to cut ties with Russia.

The accounting and business advisory firm says it will separate member firms in Russia and Belarus from its global network.

“This does not impact nor was it intended to impact any other companies that happen to be in Fargo and do business with Russia,” said Preston.

“Talking only about those that we have contracts with.”

Commissioners also passed a resolution putting term limits for the mayor and commissioners on the June 14 ballot.