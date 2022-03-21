Lindquist suspends U.S. House bid, plans humanitarian mission to Ukraine

Mark J. Lindquist

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Democratic U.S. House candidate Mark J. Lindquist of Moorhead has suspended his campaign and plans to travel to Europe to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Lindquist announced his change of plans in a social media post Sunday.

“Due to world events, I am officially suspending my campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives until further notice,” Lindquist said. “In order to fully concentrate on the mission at hand in Poland and Ukraine, this is the best thing for me right now. I simply feel like this is where I’m needed most.”

Lindquist says he plans to start working in Poland, but says if possible, he eventually wants to cross the border into Ukraine. “I will conduct humanitarian missions at the border and if they eventually let me in the Territorial Defense, that’s where I’ll take my orders from”

Lindquist says he’s also raising money for a vehicle that would be used to shuttle Ukrainian refugees to Poland.

“I’ve been in touch with people on that side of the country who are caring for those who want to get out but can’t ride a train packed with 2000 people due to their health condition. We’ll use the money raised for supplies and humanitarian support at the border if we don’t need to buy a vehicle.”

Lindquist says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll eventually resume his campaign.

“The least of my concerns right now is American politics. If you ask me what will happen with my political aspirations in the future, I don’t have a good answer for that. I don’t know what will happen.”