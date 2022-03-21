U.S. House candidate suspends campaign to help Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Democratic U.S. House candidate out of Moorhead has suspended his campaign to go help defend Ukraine in the coming days.

“I mean I think it’s the most consequential global issue I’ve experienced in my lifetime and I’m forty years old. Think about the confluence of world events you’re watching unfold before your very eyes. It’s the brink of world war three and so I just couldn’t sit on my couch and tweet about it,” said Mark J. Lindquist, Democratic U.S. House. candidate.

He is a U.S. Military vet, who spent six years serving in the Air Force.

Lindquist will head to Warsaw, Poland in nine days and help with humanitarian efforts at Ukraine’s border, he’s also looking to extract people in danger and help the ones fighting to defend their country.

“Look at what’s happening over there. I mean of course it’s scary, but sometimes the calling is more important than your fear,” said Lindquist.

After dedicating two years to the campaign trail, suspending the campaign isn’t easy.

“Of course it was a tough decision. I put a lot of work into that and that’s something I was proud of, but sometimes you don’t get to do what you want to do when you want to do it. Sometimes something bigger comes along,” said Lindquist.

Lindquist says it’s an open ended commitment there is no specific time set on how long he will be there helping.

Lindquist feels his six years in the military prepared him and other veterans to step up for this moment.

“This is a wonderful moment for Americans to summon up their greatest generation characteristics, you think about the situations going on now and the situation that made the greatest generation. This is our time to raise up as the living Americans today, the people that love freedom, to show the world what America is about,” said Lindquist.

Lindquist is the lone Democratic candidate remaining in Minnesota’s District 7 race.

Once Linquist is settled he will set up a PO Box where people can send over supplies like clothing, diapers, and food.