Man Who Suffered Hypothermia After Running From Officers Is Identified

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities release the name of the man they rescued from a slough after a chase in Stutsman County on Monday.

22-year-old Austin Hunt of Jamestown faces numerous charges including fleeing and reckless endangerment.

Hunt also had warrants for his arrest in Burleigh, Eddy, and Stutsman Counties, as well as by Jamestown Police.

A pursuit started when Hunt was speeding on I-94 in a vehicle stolen out of Fargo.

It ended in rural Stutsman County when he hit a ditch and fled into a slough.

In the hour and a half it took to get him out, Hunt became severely hypothermic.

He was taken to the hospital in Jamestown before being moved to Fargo.

Hunt is now in the Stutsman County Jail.