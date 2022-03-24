Manager plans to reopen Paradiso over the weekend

LONGTIME FARGO RESTAURANT WAS DAMAGED BY FIRE WEDNESDAY

FARGO (KVRR) – Cleanup continues at a well-known Fargo Mexican restaurant that was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

General Manager Neil Clouse had been planning to reopen Paradiso Thursday afternoon. But Clouse says preparations are going slower than expected and says he now hopes to welcome back customers sometime over the weekend.

Clouse says it appears the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

No one was hurt. Losses were estimated at $150,000.