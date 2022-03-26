Person found dead during Grand Forks apartment fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A person is dead following an apartment fire in Grand Forks.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were sent to 21 South 4th Street around 4:15 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building. Police say firefighters found a person dead inside an apartment. Authorities say their identity is unknown.

Crews were able to put out the flames. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Police say there’s no danger to the public.

If you know anything about the fire, you’re asked to call police at 701-787-8000 or submit a tip with the Tip411 app or by using Grand Forks Police’s Facebook page or website.