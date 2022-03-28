4th Person Sentenced In Killing of Moorhead Teen in 2020

Brandon Erbstoesser

Moorhead Murder Ethan Broad

dystynee Dystynee Avery

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is sentenced to five years of supervised probation for his role in the murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery in 2020.

35-year-old Brandon Erbstoesser entered an Alford plea to a count of aiding an offender, acknowledging a jury could find him guilty based on the evidence.

He was given credit for serving a year in Clay County jail and a prison sentence is stayed for five years if he stays out of trouble.

Erbstoesser is the last of four people sentenced in the case.

Avery’s roommate, Ethan Broad, admitted he killed her at their south Moorhead apartment.

He was sentenced to 30 1/2 years in prison.

Two others were sentenced for aiding Broad after the killing.

Avery’s remains were found in the Clay County landfill three weeks after the murder.