Two Crews Put Out Fire at Grand Forks Country Club

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire damages a maintenance shop at the Grand Forks Country Club.

Thompson’s volunteer fire department arrived on scene just after 8 o’clock Monday night and saw flames coming from the building.

They got help from Manvel’s fire department to put the fire out.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries are reported.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire is unknown.