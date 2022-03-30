Man Arrested in Fargo Charged With Stabbing Wife in Twin Cities

FARGO, N.D. — A 45-year-old Champlin, Minnesota man who was arrested in Fargo on Tuesday is now charged with the murder of his estranged wife.

Authorities say James Nyonteh stabbed 35-year-old Peachu Yates in the front yard of a home in Champlin, just north of Minneapolis, on Monday night.

Yates was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead from multiple sharp force injuries to her head and chest.

Nyonteh was taken into custody at a south Fargo apartment on Tuesday morning.

He was being investigated for a criminal sexual conduct case prior to the stabbing.

His wife and her children had moved out of their home and was staying with family in Champlin.