Firefighters put out flames at North Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A fire destroys a home in the Golden Ridge neighborhood in North Fargo.

The fire started right after 5:00 Thursday night at 805 28th Street North.

Crews came to the scene to find heavy smoke from inside the house.

Police helped firefighters by blocking nearby roads.

Fargo Fire Department Captain Mason Krueger says they took out the fire within the first minute of arrival with no issues getting inside the house or extinguishing it.

“Pretty excessive damage on the south side of the building, the front room and the kitchen is pretty heavily burned. There was no one in the building. We did all our preliminary searches, didn’t find anybody. No firefighters were hurt either so nobody was hurt,” Krueger said.

Witnesses say the homeowner has a wood stove but it’s not confirmed if that is the cause of the fire.