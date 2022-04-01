LIVE: Perham Pup To Be Featured On Busch’s Dog Brew Cans

Kyra Won a Bracket-Style Contest Online

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR) – A local dog is about to get nationwide fame.

Kira, owned by Dan and Ali Kenyon of Perham, won the “Busch Bark Bracket” online.

Kira’s big smile will be put on 40 thousand cans of Busch Dog Brew, a beer brewed for dogs, this fall.

Kira’s come a long way. She was found by a police officer in a ditch around three years ago.

But the Kenyons scooped her up days later.

They say fame hasn’t gone to Kira’s head.

Dan Kenyon says, “Not at all. She might when she gets a can, or course the cans come out in the fall, so when she sees a can with her face on it she might have something to say but she has no idea right now.”

The Kenyons say they look forward to sharing a can of the dog brew with Kyra when it comes out.