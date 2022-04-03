Republican Sen. Cramer to Vote No On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota joins a long list of Republican senators announcing their intention to vote “no” on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

After meeting the judge this week, Cramer said she’s intellectually and academically qualified for the court.

But he worries her judicial philosophy is far to the left of anyone else on the court.

Cramer also has concerns about how far below sentencing guidelines she has sentenced criminals including child porn perpetrators.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota has not made his decision public.

With strong Democratic backing and at least one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the judge is expected to get the 50 votes needed for confirmation.