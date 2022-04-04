Machinery strikes 25th Street bridge over I-94
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An excavator on a trailer strikes girders on the 25th Street South bridge over eastbound Interstate 94 leading to concrete falling on the highway.
It happened around 6:30 Monday night.
Lanes were closed so concrete could be removed from the area.
The Highway Patrol has inspected the overpass and is making a temporary fix so nothing else falls on the road.
The truck stopped and the driver was cited for his load being overweight.
No other vehicles were involved.