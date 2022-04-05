Watch: City Commission approves sale of Fargo riverfront property to Kilbourne Group

ACTIVIST WESS PHILOME YELLED AT COMMISSIONERS AND WAS REMOVED BY POLICE

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The Fargo City Commission voted 3-2 to approve the sale of city-owned riverfront property to the Kilbourne Group.

The developer purchased the property at 419 3rd Street North for $162,984. Kilbourne is planning to build a $25 million, 115-unit apartment complex. Another developer had also sought the property for an affordable housing project.

Community activist Wess Philome interrupted the meeting as Commissioner Dave Piepkorn spoke about his support for selling the property. Philome was removed by a police officer after he yelled at commissioners about the need for more downtown affordable housing.

Piepkorn yelled back loudly for Philome to “sit down” and called for a police officer to escort him out of the room. Philome was later allowed to return.

Commissioners John Strand and Arlette Preston opposed the property sale. Both agreed more affordable housing is needed for low-income and minority residents.

Preston said the city is becoming “unbalanced” downtown where there is not enough affordable housing for those who need it. That includes many who work downtown.

Strand said the city’s own strategic plans call for preserving affordable housing downtown in reach of low-income residents.