Pet Connection: Meet Brussels

Talk about a snack -- this guy is seriously cute.

Whatever kind of cuddles you can dish out, this guy can take, and come back for more.

Brussels the black lab mix is a bit bigger than a mere sprout.

He’s an 86-pound bundle of beefy love.

This sweetheart of a fellow couldn’t come in a nicer package — he’s got all his shots, he’s chipped and neutered, and has great doggy manners.

He loves to give hugs and kisses, and to cuddle on the couch.

He strolled in to the KVRR Morning Show with rescue worker Savanna Leach wearing a collar that said “Stud Muffin” and toting an avocado-toast squeaky toy.

He’s only two, so his puppy-crazy years are behind him, but he’s still a young dog with a great appetite for life.

Most amazing of all, though, is that he managed to grow so big without being a particularly food-motivated fellow.

He’ll cooperate with you purely for love, instead of snacks.

Find out more about adopting Brussels and other beautiful dogs like him, and fostering them too, at this link at 4 Luv of Dog rescue: