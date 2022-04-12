Shoveling is annoying, especially in April, but do it to keep postal carriers safe

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – April snow in North Dakota and Minnesota is nothing new, but the importance of helping everyone by shoveling should still come to mind.

Many of us may be sick of shoveling and snow blowing, but the Postal Service reminds us to keep driveways, sidewalks and porches clear to keep everyone safe.

While snow is falling, postal carriers will make reasonable attempts to deliver letters and packages.

Fargo Postal Service officials say there have been four accidents involving carriers this winter and none have been weather related. They want to keep the streak going.

“Anything they can to keep the carrier safe. If that means helping out a neighbor who might not physically be able to it or is elderly or anything else, we would always want them to do that,” Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson said.

The Postal Service gives carriers shoes with spikes on them for extra grip.