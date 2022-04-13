I-94 Once Again Closed from Jamestown to Montana Border

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has once again closed I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck.

It’s been closed from Bismarck to the Montana border since last night.

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed the Capitol to remain closed. Due to the holiday weekend it will now reopen on Monday.

Highway 2 remains closed from Devils Lake to Williston.

A number of other roads in central and western North Dakota remain closed or blocked altogether due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Roads and highways in the Minnesota portion of our viewing area remain in pretty good condition.